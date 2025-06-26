Rename YSRCP as ‘Rapa, Rapa’ with axe symbol: Somireddy

Live
Sarvepalle MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy has advised YSRCP founder-president and former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to rename his party as ‘Rapa Rapa’ with axe symbol which will be the suitable name of his psycho mentality.
Addressing a press conference at party district office here on Wednesday, he criticised Jagan for trying to utilise the death of Singaiah for diverting public attention from his involvement in mega liquor scam, instead of condoling Singaiah’s family members.
The MLA questioned what is the necessary for the former CM to conduct a road show for nine hours for a stretch of 80 km with huge convoy though police permitted only three cars and 100 party activists of his ‘Rentapalla’ village.
He demanded the National SC Commission to pursue the Singaiah’s death case, as several people from Dalit community were killed in several incicent during the 5-year tenure of YSRCP. He also demanded Jagan to take the responsibility for the death of his party activist Naga Malleswara Rao, who committed suicide after investing crores of rupees in betting over YSRCP’s victory in 2024 elections.