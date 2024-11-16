Resolve land-related issues in a transparent manner: Collector

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar stated that the Revenue Department is a critical link between the government and people, playing a pivotal role in addressing public grievances. Speaking at a one-day conference for revenue officials along with Joint Collector Shubham Bansal on Friday, he stressed the importance of resolving land-related issues in a transparent and timely manner to reduce conflicts in villages.

The Collector outlined strategies to streamline the department's operations. This inaugural conference for revenue officials will now be held every two months, providing a platform to address grievances more effectively.

Dr Venkateswar highlighted that many land disputes remain unresolved due to delays in court proceedings, requiring direct intervention. He urged officials to diligently comply with court orders, promptly appeal where necessary and aim for 100 per cent resolution of pending cases by December.

The Collector directed the officials to conduct village-level meetings to address issues arising from re-surveys and ensure timely resolution of grievances. They were asked to follow strict protocols in land mutation cases and ensure error-free processing to avoid legal consequences and facilitate local access to sand for construction without inconveniencing residents and ensure sand availability for government projects. He warned those officials, who neglect duties, to face stringent action. Accurate maintenance of records and prompt submission of pending audit reports were underscored.

Joint Collector Shubham Bansal added that complaints through the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) are being reviewed via teleconferencing to ensure quality resolutions. He advised officials to adhere to standard operating procedures in re-survey processes, such as on-ground validation and timely corrections.

A detailed review of issues raised by RDOs and tahsildars was undertaken. Officials were urged to ensure effective collaboration and elevate the district's performance. Gudur Sub-Collector Raghavendra Meena, District Revenue Officer Narasimhulu, RDOs from Srikalahasti and Sullurpet Bhanu Prakash Reddy and Kiranmai and other officials were present.