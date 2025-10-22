Review meet on preparations for Karthika masam held

Kurnool: State Minister for Roads & Buildings, Investments and Infrastructure, BC Janardhan Reddy reviewed the ongoing arrangements at the famous Shaiva pilgrimage centre, Sri Uma Maheswara Swamy Temple in Yaganti, ahead of the upcoming Karthika Masam.

The Minister held a video conference with officials on Tuesday and instructed them to ensure that all necessary facilities are in place for the large number of devotees expected to visit the temple from various parts of the district.

The Minister directed the authorities to make food proof arrangements for drinking water, sanitation, and police security, ensuring that no devotee faces any inconvenience.

He stressed the importance of maintaining cleanliness around the temple premises and asked the RWS officials to take sanitation works seriously.

He also instructed officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the festive period and to keep medical camps and emergency ambulances ready near the temple.

Noting that the rush of devotees will be high on auspicious days like Karthika Pournami, the Minister ordered the officials to suspend toll gate fees during those days to facilitate smooth movement of pilgrims.

He also suggested deploying additional RTC bus services to handle the heavy inflow of devotees from across the district and neighbouring states.

Minister Janardhan Reddy further instructed the authorities to take measures to avoid overcrowding in queue lines and ensure that devotees have a smooth darshan experience. He emphasized the need for coordination among various departments, including endowments, police, transport, and health, to make the Karthika Masam celebrations at Yaganti a grand success.