RK Meena appointed SPRB chief

Vijayawada: The state government issued orders transferring 27 IPS officers on Monday. As per the orders, Rajiv Kumar Meena, additional director general of police (Ops), Greyhounds and Octopus, was transferred and posted as chairman, State Police Recruitment Board (SPRB).

N Madhusudhana Reddy, addl DGP, who is waiting for posting is posted as addl DGP, L&O. Ch. Srikanth, IGP, L&O, is transferred and posted as IGP, Operations. He is also placed in full additional charge of IGP, technical services, until further orders.G Pala Raju, IGP, who is waiting for posting is posted as director, FSL. R Jayalakshmi, IGP, who is waiting for posting is posted as IGP/director, ACB. B Raja Kumari, IGP, is posted as IGP, APSP Bns B Satya Yesu Babu, DIG, who is waiting for posting, is posted as DIG, PTO.

Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli DIG, Intelligence, is transferred and posted as DIG, APSP Bns. Vikrant Patil, SP, Kakinada, is transferred and posted as SP, Kurnool vice G Bindu Madhav, IPS, transferred.

V Harshavardhan Raju, SP, who is waiting for posting, is posted as SP, Tirupati. L Subbarayudu, SP, who is waiting for posting, is posted as SP, Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force, Tirupati.. M Deepika, commandant, 3rd Bn, APSP, Kakinada is transferred and posted as Commandant. 2d Bn., APSP Kurnool. K S S V Subba Reddy, SP, PTO, is transferred and posted as SP, Co-ordination, Human Rights & Legal, in the existing vacancy. P Parameswara Reddy, SP, who is waiting for posting, is posted as SP, SCRB, CID, in the existing vacancy.

On transfer, G Bindu Madhav, is posted as SP, Kakinada. S Sreedhar, SP who is waiting for posting, may be posted as SP, CID, in the existing vacancy. Krishna Kanth Patel, SP, who is waiting for posting, is posted as DCP, Admn., Visakhapatnam. Dheeraj Kunubilli, ASP, Rampachodavaram is transferred and posted as Addl SP, Admn, Alluri Sitharama Raju district in the existing vacancy. Jagadeesh Adahalli, ASP, Paderu is transferred and posted as addI SP, Operations, Alluri Sitharama Raju district.

J Rama Mohan Rao, SP, Intelligence, is retained as SP, Intelligence N Sridevi Rao, SP CID, is retained as SP, CID. E G Ashok Kumar, IPS (SPS), SP, Intelligence, is transferred and posted as SP, Kadapa.

A Ramadevi, SP, Intelligence, is retained as SP, Intelligence. K G V Saritha, SP, CID, is transferred and posted as DCP (admn), Vijayawada. K Chakravarthi, SP, CID, is retained as SP, CID.