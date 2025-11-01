RPF cracks down on narcotic smuggling

Vijayawada: In a major breakthrough against narcotic smuggling, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Vijayawada Division, South Central Railway (SCR), in coordination with the Government Railway Police (GRP), Crime Intelligence Branch (CIB), and Crime Prevention and Detection Squads (CPDS), seized large quantities of dry ganja being transported through trains and railway premises under “Operation NARCOS.”

The special drive, conducted between October 24 and 30, targeted major stations including Samalkot, Bapatla, Rajahmundry, Gudur, and Ongole. Acting on specific intelligence inputs and passenger complaints received through the Rail Madad platform, the joint enforcement teams intercepted multiple consignments of narcotics, displaying exceptional vigilance and coordination.

During the operation, officials seized a total of 190.3 kg of dry ganja, valued at approximately Rs 8.79 lakh and arrested four persons involved in the smuggling network. The biggest recovery was made at Samalkot Railway Station, where 15 unclaimed bags containing 140 kilograms of ganja were found in the sleeper coaches of the Tatanagar–Yesvantpur Express.

At Bapatla, 21 kgs of ganja was recovered from a passenger, while other coordinated arrests and seizures were made at Rajahmundry and Gudur stations. The confiscated contraband and accused have been handed over to the respective GRP stations for further investigation under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Officials said the success of Operation NARCOS highlights the RPF’s commitment to maintaining a drug-free and safe railway environment.