RS panel promises to secure release of pending funds from Centre

Tirupati: The Chairman of the Committee on Government Assurances in Rajya Sabha, M Thambidurai, stated that the committee will present a detailed report to the Rajya Sabha Chairman on the pending Central funds and incomplete projects in Andhra Pradesh.

He assured that appropriate steps will be taken to resolve the associated issues through coordination with concerned Ministries.

The committee held a meeting in Tirupati on Friday to review various government assurances related to roads and national highways, tourism, civil aviation, atomic energy, coal mining, the Department of Financial Services, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management and public sector banks like Canara Bank and Punjab National Bank.

Speaking on the occasion, Thambidurai said the Central government was committed to supporting the development of Andhra Pradesh post-bifurcation. He acknowledged that the newly-formed State was facing a shortage of funds and pointed out that AP was a developing State which deserves all necessary financial assistance from the Centre.

He highlighted that several development projects are underway across the country, including significant infrastructure projects in Andhra Pradesh. The Chairman also mentioned the construction of large-scale satellite roads, including a major route connecting Mumbai and Chennai via Andhra Pradesh.

This, he said, will not only benefit Tamil Nadu but also contribute significantly to Andhra Pradesh’s growth. He noted that this development will boost the economic activity of the region, particularly enhancing the utility and growth of the Krishnapatnam Port.

Explaining the functioning of the Committee on Assurances, Thambidurai said that Rajya Sabha members often raise questions related to pending projects, fund releases and unemployment in their respective constituencies.

The committee examines the implementation of the assurances provided by the government in response to such queries. He further mentioned that the committee undertakes review visits to various States for this purpose.

Before the commencement of the meeting, the committee expressed deep condolences to the victims of the recent Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Thambidurai conveyed the committee’s sympathy to the bereaved families and assured that the Prime Minister was taking all necessary measures to support the affected families.

The review meeting was attended by several dignitaries and officials, including Tirupati District Joint Collector Shubham Bansal, District Forest Officer Vivek, Canara Bank MD K Satyanarayana Raju, CGM Alok Agarwal, Circle Head Pandurang Mithanthaya, Punjab National Bank MD Ashok Chandra, CGM Sunil Kumar Chugh, along with several DGM-level officers and staff.