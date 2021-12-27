RUDSETI Ongole offers training in mobile phone repairing

Ongole: The Rural Development and Self-Employment Training Institute (RUDSETI) here announced a 30-day training programme in mobile phone repairing for the unemployed youth in Prakasam district.

The RUDSETI, jointly established by Canara Bank and Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheswara Educational Trust, will conduct the free training programme in its premises in Ongole and also offers free boarding and lodging to the candidates.

RUDSETI Director P Prathap Reddy announced that the training programme will start from January 3. He said the ideal candidate should be a native of Prakasam district, passed at least class VII, and should be between the age group of 19 to 45 years. Interested candidates should send their biodata to the Director, RUDSETI, TTDC Compound, 4th line, 11th crossroad, Bhagya Nagar, Ongole- 523001 immediately. Candidates may contact on 9849462222 for any information and register their names for the training programme.