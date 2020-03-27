Eluru: Rythu Bazaars in 2 stadia, Collector informs Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney

Eluru: West Godavari District Collector R Muthyala Raju has informed Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney that two stadia in Eluru were being used as Rythu Bazaars to reduce rush of people purchasing vegetables and essential commodities.



Participating in a video conference of the Chief Secretary, the District Collector explained that stalls were setup by maintaining a safe distance between them and ensuring social distance with the cooperation of the police department. The administration was taking measures to start more Rythu Bazaars in different places, he added. All preventive steps are being taken to stop Coronavirus from spreading, he said and added that foreign returnees have been kept in home isolation and their movements were being closely monitored. Besides stamping on the hand of foreign returnees, stickers are being pasted on their houses to alert others from approaching them. Referring to statistics relating to Coronavirus, the Collector said that out of total 11 suspected cases of Coronavirus, seven were tested negative. The reports relating to others were being awaited, he added.

The Chief Secretary in her address, told the Collectors and SPs that besides implementing lockdown successfully, the officials should take steps so that essential commodities reach all sections of the people. Superintendent of Police Navdeep Singh Grewal, Joint Collector K Venkataramana Reddy, Joint Collector-2 N Tej Bharat, Trainee Collector Himanshu Kaushik and others were present on the occasion.