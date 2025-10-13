Sambasiva Rao new chairman of ACFI

Vijayawada: Past president of AP Chambers Dr Gadagottu Sambasiva Rao has been elected as chairman of the Air Cargo Forum India (ACFI)-Andhra Pradesh Chapter, headquartered at Visakhapatnam.

Andhra Pradesh presently has four international airports-- Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, and Tirupati-- offering immense potential for air cargo operations.

AP Chambers has been working closely with airports authorities for the development of air cargo facilities in Andhra Pradesh. The Chambers has been requesting for the development of international cargo facilities with the necessary infrastructure at Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, and Tirupati airports to meet the growing demand for air cargo at these airports. Major opportunities exist for exports of perishable food items including marine products, flowers, pharmaceuticals, plants, industrial and ship spares, as well as for imports of gold, silver, and diamonds, which will enhance economic and employment opportunities, especially for local youth and women in the logistics sector.

Currently, perishable food items and pharmaceutical exports are routed through airports in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai as adequate infrastructure for air cargo is not present at major airports within Andhra Pradesh.

Strengthening air cargo connectivity within Andhra Pradesh will benefit industries, MSMEs, women entrepreneurs, and startups in the State.

To develop a robust air cargo ecosystem in the state, ACFI will work closely with AP Chambers and collaborate with the State and Central Governments, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Airports Authority of India, GMR, Customs, GST, air cargo carriers, and other stakeholders to promote ease of doing business in Andhra Pradesh.