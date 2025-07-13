Satya Kumar’s padayatra evokes good response

Dharmavaram: Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav continued his second day of padayatra (walkathon) in Dharmavaram town, receiving an overwhelming response from the public. The yatra, focused on public engagement and grievance redressal, began at Raghavendra Swamy Kalyana Mandapam in Ward 18 and proceeded through Indira Nagar (Ward 19) and PRT Street (Ward 20).

Walking door-to-door, the Minister listened to people’s issues first hand and issued immediate instructions to officials for resolution, building public trust along the way. He was joined by Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Zakia Khanam, TDP in-charge Paritala Sriram, and Jana Sena State general secretary Chilaka Madhusudan Reddy.

In a symbolic gesture that resonated widely, the Minister personally ironed a shirt at a local laundry shop in Indira Nagar, recalling his humble beginnings. “I used to wash and iron my clothes myself. I will never forget where I come from,” he said with a smile demonstrating humility and deep connection with the people.

Several residents shared their grievances during the yatra, including lack of housing despite having land pattas, drainage issues, need for CC roads, jungle clearance in residential areas, and employment opportunities for youth. In response, the Minister announced an upcoming mega job mela and assured that TIDCO housing beneficiaries would soon receive their homes.

He also ordered the construction of a protective compound wall near railway tracks in Gandhi Nagar and promised that welfare schemes like ‘Talliki Vandanam’ would reach every eligible household without political bias.

During the yatra, 538 workers from the Sri Sathya Sai Water Supply project met the Minister and complained about non-payment of wages for three months. Taking the issue seriously, the Minister immediately directed officials to resolve it.

Speaking to the media during the walkathon, Minister Yadav stated that the coalition government was working tirelessly to improve the standard of living for all citizens. He said the 2024 electoral victory felt like an early Diwali for the people, marking the end of misrule and the beginning of governance centered on public welfare.

He highlighted the combined leadership of CM N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, and PM Narendra Modi, and outlined key achievements:₹15,000 under Thalliki Vandanam, Reinstatement of pensions, Free gas cylinder distribution, Health initiatives, Job opportunities for youth, Support for farmers, Women empowerment, establishment of a mega handloom cluster for weavers, improved sanitation and water supply in Dharmavaram town.

Minister Yadav emphasised that governance should reach every household, regardless of political affiliations. “I will walk with you, listen to you, and solve your problems because the people are my strength. Your trust is my guiding light,” he declared.