Just In
Science projects by students attract wide attention
Ongole: Students at CSR Sarma Vidyalaya in Ongole showcased more than 100 science projects during a special exhibition held on Friday to commemorate National Science Day, which marks the birth anniversary of Sir CV Raman.
The students developed a diverse array of projects based on their interests, bringing to life concepts such as the Garden of Joy, seed germination, pollution control, industrial wastewater purification, family structures, transportation systems, wildlife, human organ systems, agriculture, and industrialization.
The exhibition garnered significant appreciation from both students and parents who attended the event. School Principal YS Digvijay participated alongside teachers Ramalakshmi, Malleswari, Eswar, Durga, Kasturi, Sumalatha, Suneetha and other teaching and non-teaching staff.