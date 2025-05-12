Scorching heat grips the State, temperature soars above 400C

Vijayawada: As the State is passing the midsummer, more than 40 degrees Celsius temperature is recorded in 140 places in the State on Sunday. The highest temperature of 42.2 degrees Celsius recorded at two places. Peddadornala village of Dornala mandal and Jaggilibonthu village of Pathapatnam mandal in Srikakulam district registered the highest temperature.

More than 41 degrees temperature reported in eight places in the State, which is reeling under scorching heat and heat waves. Ojili in Tirupati district, Yerrampeta on ASR district, Penuganchiprolu of NTR district, Pipally of Chittoor district, Palther village of Badangi district, Vizianagaram district, Krosuru of Palnadu district, Narmalapadu village of Karempudi mandal, Palnadu district and Navagam village of Palakonda mandal and Parvathipuram Manyam district reported more 41 to 42.8 degrees Celsius.

Due to Sunday, most people stayed at homes. Besides, more than 40 degrees temperature reported in 11 places and 38-39 degrees Celsius reported in 10 places.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) forecast 42-43 degrees Celsius may be reported in some parts of AP on Monday. APSDMA Managing Director Ronaki Kurmanath, on Sunday, said that severe heatwave conditions will prevail in 29 mandals on Monday. Six mandals in Srikakulam district, nine mandals in Vizianagaram, 10 mandals in Parvathipuram manyam district, three mandals in Kakinada and one mandal in East Godavari will experience severe heat waves on Monday. Besides, 41 mandals may face heat wave conditions in the state.

Kurmanath suggested people to take precautions while going outside in high temperatures. He also suggested people to wear cap or tie a kerchief to cover their ears and head, adding that people suffering from blood pressure and diabetes not to go outside in the high temperature to avoid health complications.

Due to closure of educational institutions, traffic is also less in morning and evening hours in cities like Vijayawada.