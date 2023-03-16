Senior assistant caught by ACB while accepting bribe

Kurnool: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Wednesday caught one S Mahaboob Basha, who was working as senior assistant in Kurnool Sub Registrar Office, red handed while accepting Rs 3,000 bribe amount.

Speaking to media persons, ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police J Shiva Narayana Swamy said that one P Mansoor, a resident of Kurnool town, who applied for a firm registration in Sub Registrar's Office, approached S Mahaboob Basha for the same.

The senior assistant demanded Rs 5,000 for doing it. Vexed with the attitude of official, Mansoor, lodged a complaint at Spandana and he also forwarded the same petition to ACB. Acting on the complaint of Mansoor, the ACB officials laid a trap and caught the senior assistant while accepting the bribe amount of Rs 3,000 from the complainant Mansoor at his office. The accused would be produced in the ACB court for initiating further action, stated J Siva Narayana Swamy.