Shipbuilding cluster proposed along Vizag–Srikakulam corridor

Visakhapatnam: The state government is gearing up to establish a naval systems and shipbuilding cluster along the Visakhapatnam–Srikakulam corridor to boost indigenous defence manufacturing and maritime innovation, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said on Thursday.

The proposed cluster, to be developed under the Aerospace and Defence Policy 2025–2030, aims to advance self-reliance in naval technology in tune with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision. The Chief Minister discussed the initiative during a meeting with Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command (ENC), in Visakhapatnam.

According to officials, both sides explored avenues for collaboration in promoting coastal tourism, youth skill development, and public engagement with the defence sector. The Chief Minister stressed the need to make Visakhapatnam a knowledge economy hub and a leading tourism and innovation centre, urging ENC’s support in setting up a Navy Museum to inspire young people about defence careers.

Vice Admiral Bhalla briefed the Chief Minister on ENC’s operations and the enthusiastic public response to previous fleet reviews. The Chief Minister assured that the state government would provide land and logistical support for naval-related projects and allied industries.