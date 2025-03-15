Simhachalam gears up for 2 mega ‘Utsavams’

Visakhapatnam : Simhachalam Devasthanam officials are making all arrangements for the ensuing major festivals -‘Kalyanotsavam’ and ‘Chandanotsavam’.

Scheduled on April 8 and 30 respectively, the ‘Kalyanotsavam’ and ‘Chandanotsavam’ are expected to draw lakhs of devotees not just from north Andhra districts but also from various places across the country.

The deity of Lord Sri Varaha Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy is covered in layers of sandalwood paste all through the year at Simhachalam Devasthanam. However, on the Chandanotsavam day, the ‘nijarupa darshan’ of the God, without the coating of sandalwood paste, will be facilitated to the devotees once a year.

Each year, the annual festival draws 80,000 to 1 lakh devotees to the temple to witness the rare ‘nijarupa darshan’ of the God.

The festival celebrations will commence from Kalyanotsavam which is organised before ‘Chandanotsavam’. This year, the Kalyanotsavam is celebrated on April 8. Most of the arrangements meant for the annual festival would be over by April 7.

From canopies for the convenience of the devotees to special lighting arrangements, a number of aspects will be taken into consideration for the festivities.

Compared to last year where there was no political protocol due to the presence of election code, this year, the temple is expected to witness a large number of VVIPs and VIPs movement.

Union ministers, Governors, state ministers, MLCs, MLAs and VVIPs are expected to avail the ‘nijarupa darshan’ on the occasion. As per protocols, the temple authorities would facilitate special darshan to them.

The temple officials have to face immense pressure for the issue of VIP passes as the demand for them rises during the season.

Currently, the Devasthanam officials are taking measures for a hassle-free organisation of the festivals. On Friday, Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao visited Simhachalam and took stock of the arrangement plans for the major festivals.