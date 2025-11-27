Simhachalam temple to get new accommodation facilities

Visakhapatnam: Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao stressed on the need to develop guest houses, cottages and rooms at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam, the second-highest income generator after Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.

Speaking to the media after offering prayers to Lord Narasimha Swamy at the Devasthanam here on Wednesday, the MLA mentioned that devotees prefer staying at hills equipped with modern accommodation similar to the ones available in Tirumala, Srisailam, and Annavaram. Improved facilities would encourage devotees to spend extra days uphill, he added.

He expressed displeasure that Simhachalam Devasthanam has become a ‘care-of address’ for controversies. He alleged that signs of the previous YSRCP government's administration were still visible in the temple’s functioning.

Srinivasa Rao pointed out that over a series of allegations in recent months related to employment, devotee donations, gold ornaments, and other matters are impacting the temple’s reputation. A high-level review meeting will soon be conducted, and the findings will be submitted to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Endowments Minister A Ramanarayana Reddy. Action will be taken against erring officials, he informed.