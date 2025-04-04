Sisodia issues orders to serve notice to Suresh Productions

Vijayawada: Principal secretary (revenue) R P Sisodia issued orders here on Thursday instructing the Metropolitan Commissioner of Visakhapatnam Metro Region Development Authority (VMRDA) and the commissioner of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) not to entertain any applications for change of land use from Suresh Productions.

It may be recalled that the state government allotted 34 acre and 44 cents land to Suresh Productions in 2010 for establishing a film studio and allied industries. The Suresh Productions applied for a residential layout to an extent of 15 acre 17 cents to the GVMC commissioner in 2023. The efforts to obtain permission for residential layout is in violation of conditions used for purposes other than the purpose mentioned in the allotment and the district collector informed the government to that effect.

The state government after going through the whole issue has decided to cancel the allotment of land up to 15 acre and 17 cents and directed the Visakhapatnam district collector to issue a show cause notice to Suresh Productions regarding the 15 acres and 17 cents.

The state government also instructed the metropolitan commissioner of VMRDA and the commissioner of GVMC not to entertain any applications for change of land use from Suresh Productions. The Visakhapatnam district collector was asked to take necessary action and submit the action taken report to the government.

