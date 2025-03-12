Sitting in opposition not new, says YS Jagan on YSRCP 15th anniversary

In a recent media interaction, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy emphasized the party's resilience and commitment to its roots, stating that it has endured 15 years in the opposition. Reddy highlighted that the YSRCP was founded in response to the struggles faced by the people of Andhra Pradesh.

During his address, Reddy remarked, "Sitting in the opposition is not new to us. We have been there before, and it is a phase we understand well. As we move forward, I believe that in the coming few years, the YSRCP will return to power."

He reassured supporters that during the previous YSRCP regime, the needs of all sections of society were taken into account, highlighting a commitment to inclusivity. Reddy further expressed skepticism regarding the promises made by the current government, underscoring the party's continued dedication to addressing the concerns of the populace.

In response to pressing issues surrounding education and accommodation benefits, Reddy announced plans for a protest program scheduled for today, aimed at raising awareness and advocating for necessary changes in these sectors.