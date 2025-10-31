Sivalayams witness Koti Somavaram rush

Ongole: Devotees from various parts of Prakasam district celebrated Koti Somavaram with devotion on Thursday.

Hindus observe Koti Somavaram on the seventh day of Karthika Masam every year, believing that the good deeds done on that day alone multiply by a crore times.

Devotees performed special pujas in the morning and evening by lighting Kartika Deepams at Kasivisweswara Swamy temple in Kesavaswamy Pet, Sri Rajarajeswara Swamy temple in Turpupalem, Panchamukha Sivalayam in Anjaiah Road, Pasupatiswara Sannidhi at Sitaramaswamy Temple in Gadiyaram Vari Veedhi, Sivalayam in Ayyappa temple at Mangamuru Road, Marakata Sivalayam at Saibaba Temple in Lawyer Pet, and other temples, even though the spells of rain continue in the day.

Singarakonda Prasannanjaneya Swamy temple, Racharla Siddhi Bhairaveswara Swamy temple, Tripuranthakam Tripuranthakeswara temple, Jammulapalem 1001 Sivalinga temple, Bhairavakona temple, and other places also offered special pujas as thousands of devotees participated.