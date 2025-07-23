Live
Smart meters burden on consumers: CPI
CPI national executive member Akkineni Vanaja came down heavily on the BJP govt’s policies, blaming them for rising unemployment and economic distress
Rajamahendravaram: CPI national executive member Akkineni Vanaja has asserted that the Communist Party of India will continue its fight until the government halts the installation of smart electricity meters. Addressing a press conference at the CPI office here on Tuesday, she said the burden of smart meters will ultimately fall on consumers, leading to increased financial pressure.
Vanaja criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign tour while Parliament is in session, calling it inappropriate and a dishonour to the nation’s highest democratic institution. Referring to former US President Donald Trump’s claim of mediating 23 times after the Pahalgam incident, she said it was shameful and demanded that Modi respond to the nation on the issue. She also came down heavily on the BJP government’s policies, blaming them for rising unemployment and economic distress. Taking a jibe at TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Vanaja questioned why he is now resorting to borrowing, the same act he previously criticised in Jagan Mohan Reddy’s administration. Commenting on the Polavaram project, she alleged that reducing the dam height and exposing the Banakacharla plans were actions that hurt the project’s interests.
Even after one year in power, the alliance government has failed to do justice to the Polavaram displaced families, she said. She also accused Chandrababu Naidu of failing to secure central funds for the project.
Vanaja announced that CPI will organise a national convention to oppose the anti-people policies of both the Central and State governments. Speaking on the occasion, CPI East Godavari district secretary Tatipaka Madhu said the party’s 26th district conference will be held on August 6 and 7 in Rajamahendravaram, with delegates from all 17 mandals participating. A massive rally will begin at 2 PM on August 6 from the CPI office, followed by a public meeting at 4 PM at Subrahmanyam Grounds.
CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna, assistant secretary JV Satyanarayana Murthy, national executive member Akkineni Vanaja, and state executive member Ravulapalli Ravindranath will address the meeting.
CPI district assistant secretary Kondrapu Rambabu, city secretary V Kondalarao, Jathla Sangham general secretary Sappa Ramana, party leaders PLavanya, Chintalapudi Sunil, and AIYF district secretary P Trimurthulu also participated.