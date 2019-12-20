Space applications should be useful to society: SHAR director A Rajarajan

Vijayawada: Director of SHAR, Sriharikota, A Rajarajan has said that the space applications should be useful to the entire society, and presented a picture on the revolutionary changes that occurred in Space applications, and wide range of opportunities awaiting youth in the field.

The Yarlagadda Sreeramulu 16th endowment lecture was delivered by A Rajarajan on the topic 'Opportunities in Space Programme' here on Friday.

Prof Kodandaramaiah Rama Rao, past chairman of the Institution of Engineers (India), Andhra Pradesh State Centre, presided over the lecture organised by Malaxmi Group's 'The Sedibus' in honor of late Yarlagadda Sreeramulu, who was a prominent engineer from Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering Rajarajan greatly admired the experience and inspiration coming from an eminent engineer like Y Ramulu and praised the latter's contribution to the country and society at large. Rajarajan said that such example will cast a meaningful impression on the current youth and propel them to achieve greater heights.

In the ongoing startup revolution, he shared the importance of innovation and how engineers need to constantly adapt to the changing way of life. He cited the example of river interlinking, one of the biggest moves undertaken by the AP Government and praised the role of engineers who were an active part of such a move. He also spoke about the Polavaram project and the importance of young engineers to see beyond and implement ideas that uplift society.

Harish Chandra Prasad, founder and chief mentor of Malaxmi said that young minds should come out of their small confines and think bigger. Dr K Hemachandra Reddy, chairman, IEI, APSC, Dr CV Sriram, honorary secretary, IEI, APSC and Alapati Srinivasa Rao, former project director, East Coast Energy Pvt Ltd, Srikakulam were present on the occasion.