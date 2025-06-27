Speed up works undertaken with DMF

Anantapur: District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V directed officials to expedite the works being carried out under District Mineral Funds (DMF). He chaired a review meeting of District Mineral Funds Management Committee at Anantapur Collectorate on Thursday.

The Collector stated that for the financial year 2024–25, a total of 116 works worth Rs 11.72 crore were sanctioned, out of which only 10 were completed so far. He urged officials to fast-track the remaining 106 works. He also mentioned that proposals worth Rs 4 crore for 27 high-priority works have been submitted and instructed department heads to submit detailed reports as per the checklist.

In addition, proposals for 61 other works costing Rs 65 crore under general priority were received. He emphasised that only after permissions are granted for high-priority works should the lower-priority projects be initiated. The Central government is closely monitoring every rupee spent under DMF, and hence, special attention must be given to the completion of sanctioned works. He instructed departments to inspect any previously sanctioned but yet-to-be-started projects and submit proposals on whether to proceed with them or not.