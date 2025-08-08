  • Menu
SPMVV celebrates National Handloom Day

SPMVV staff and students participating in Handloom Power Walk in Tirupati on Thursday

Tirupati: Sri Padmavathi Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) celebrated National Handloom Day on Thursday, by organising Handloom Power Walk to promote handloom and create awareness among the people.

The NSS Bureau along with NSS Units I, VII, and XVI of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam in collaboration with APCO participated in the walk.

Addressing the gathering, university Vice-Chancellor Prof Uma emphasised the importance of preserving and promoting the Indian handloom industry, which reflects the rich cultural heritage and craftsmanship of our nation. She encouraged all faculty members to support handloom weavers by wearing handloom clothes.

Registrar Prof Rajani, Deans, Directors, faculty members, and a large number of students participated.

