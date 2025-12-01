Sports aid in building team spirit among students

Visakhapatnam: Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao mentioned that sports are a reflection of mental and physical strength and aid in building a sense of unity among students.

Speaking at the Annual Sports Day organised by Greendale School here on Sunday, the MLA said that providing value-based education to the students will help them reach greater heights.

School chairman SP Ravindra and correspondent Sunkari Vijaya Ravindra stated that in addition to comprehensive modern education, students studying in their school are provided training in sports of various streams that contribute to building values.

They are also given training in yoga and horse riding, among others.

CII Andhra Pradesh chairman and Fluent Grid Limited founder and CEO Murali Krishna Gannamani lauded the efforts of the management for the holistic personality development of the children.

With a special theme focusing on 'All Round the World in 90 Minutes', various art performances were presented, reflecting the world's cultural diversity, unity, understanding and harmony. Students were encouraged to focus on their goals and work on them without any distractions. The festival organiser, principal SPM Divya Das, and director Teja Muthyam, parents and staff were present.