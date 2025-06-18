Live
Sri Sundararaja Swamy Avatara Mahotsavams commence
Highlights
The annual Sri Sundara Raja Swamy Avatara Mahotsavams commenced on a grand religious note in Tiruchanoor on Tuesday.
The Utsava deity of Sri Sundara Raja swamy wad offered Abhishekam in Sri Krishna Mukha Mandapam.
In the evening, Unjal Seva was performed. On the first day the deity was taken for a celestial ride on Pedda Sesha Vahanam along the temple streets to bless his devotees.
Temple Dy EO Harindranath and others were also present.
