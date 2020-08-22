Srikakulam: Devotees to be allowed for darshan at all temples from today

Srikakulam: Devotees will be allowed for darshan at all temples across the district from Saturday onwards on the occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi.

In a press release from the Endowments assistant commissioner's office here on Friday, the devotees should follow physical distance and all other Covid guidelines while having darshan at temples.

Endowment officials and priests launched preparations at all noted temples including the Sun God temple at Arasavalli, Sri Mukhalingam temple, Sangameswara, Umarudra Koteswara Swamy temple and Sri Kurmam temple and all other noted temples across the district. Endowments officials appealed to devotees not to carry flowers and prasadams to the temples.

Children, aged people and patients who are suffering from chronic illnesses will not be allowed for darshan at the temples, officials explained. Devotees need to follow Covid norms strictly to prevent the spread of the viruse, the officials said.

