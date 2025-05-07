SRKR Engg College secures record 1,502 placements

Bhimavaram: SRKR Engineering College here has achieved a record 1,502 campus placements during the current academic year, according to college Secretary and Correspondent Sagi Ramakrishna Nishanth Varma.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday along with the Director, Principal, Heads of Departments, and Deans, he stated that the college has witnessed significant placement success in both software and core engineering sectors. Nishanth Varma said that 949 final-year engineering students secured a total of 1,502 job offers through campus recruitment drives.

College Director Dr M Jagapathi Raju, Principal Dr KV Muralikrishna Raju, and Placement Cell Dean Dr KR Satyanarayana said that 45 IT companies and 34 core companies visited the campus to conduct placement drives.

Out of the total placements, 1,055 were in the IT/software sector while 447 were in core engineering streams. The highest salary package offered was Rs 17.1 lakh per annum, while the average package stood at Rs 3.5 lakh.

In terms of department-wise placements, 207 students from the Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) department were placed with annual packages ranging between Rs 3.8 lakh and Rs 17.1 lakh. In the Artificial Intelligence and Data Science (AIDS) department, 104 students received offers with salaries ranging from Rs 3.8 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

The Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AIML) department saw 40 students placed with packages between Rs 3.9 lakh and Rs 7 lakh. From the Computer Science and Business Systems (CSBS) department, 26 students secured jobs with salaries ranging from Rs 3.6 lakh to Rs 9.5 lakh.

The Computer Science and Game Development (CSG) department had 24 students placed, with packages between Rs 4.2 lakh and Rs 10 lakh.

In the Information Technology (IT) department, 85 students were selected with annual packages ranging from Rs 3.6 lakh to Rs 9 lakh.

The Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) department had 124 students placed, with salaries between Rs 3.4 lakh and Rs 7 lakh. In the Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) department, 116 students secured placements with annual packages from Rs 2.9 lakh to Rs 8 lakh.

The Mechanical Engineering department had 156 students placed, receiving packages ranging from Rs 3.1 lakh to Rs 6 lakh. Finally, 67 students from the Civil Engineering department secured job offers with salaries between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 5 lakh perannum.