Stakeholders unite in Tirupati to combat human trafficking

Tirupati: As part of the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons on July 30, the Railway Protection Force (RPF), in collaboration with Pragathi organisation and supported by the Access to Justice for Children Project, conducted extensive awareness campaigns across railway stations in Tirupati, Renigunta, Srikalahasti and Gudur throughout the month of July.

As part of the initiative, pamphlets were distributed on platforms and inside trains to educate passengers about the dangers and signs of human trafficking. The campaign aimed to sensitise the public, particularly regarding the trafficking of women and children through railway networks.

A stakeholder coordination meeting was held at the Women’s Studies Centre of Sri Venkateswara University on Wednesday, chaired by Pragathi Director KV Ramana. DSP (Women’s Division) Srilatha, Prof D Sai Sujatha, RPF Inspector Venkateswarlu, DCPU Officer Siva Sankar, and other departmental officials took part. Speaking on the occasion, DSP Srilatha emphasised that women and children are the most vulnerable to trafficking, often suffering severe consequences. She urged the public to act responsibly and report any suspicious activity. She also highlighted the role of cybercriminals and encouraged the use of the cybercrime toll-free number 1930.

Inspector Venkateswarlu echoed similar concerns, detailing the legal repercussions for those involved in trafficking and underlining the need for vigilance among railway staff and passengers. Pragathi Director Ramana warned that trafficking has evolved into a profitable but heinous trade. He described how youth are being trafficked under the pretence of employment and transferred across states by agents. He urged the public to report suspected trafficking cases through helplines 1098 and 1800 1027 222.

The event also featured folk performances by Pragathi staff, stressing the value of education and child development. Attendees from various departments shared real-life cases and contributed suggestions to strengthen future prevention efforts.