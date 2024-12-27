Stay alert to prevent fog-related mishaps

PADERU (ASR district): The Alluri Sitarama Raju district is experiencing severe fog during the current winter season, resulting in rise in road accidents. District transport officer Leela Prasad has urged vehicle users to exercise caution to prevent such incidents.

In a statement, he advised travellers to avoid journeys in foggy conditions whenever possible. If travel is unavoidable, he stressed the need to take appropriate precautions. He recommended driving only on the left side of the road and waiting until visibility improves if the fog is too dense. Vehicle speeds should be significantly reduced, and hazard lights should be kept on throughout the journey.

Drivers were instructed to use low-beam headlights to enhance visibility and activate indicators at least ten seconds before turning. Leela Prasad emphasised the importance of maintaining clean windshields and mirrors to ensure clear visibility and allocating enough time for travel to avoid rushing. He advised against sudden braking in foggy areas and urged drivers to navigate carefully while following the road margins. On ghat roads, he warned against exceeding a speed of 40 kilometres per hour under any circumstances.

The use of helmets and seat belts was highlighted as mandatory for all vehicle users.

He also cautioned against wrong parking, advising that if parking is unavoidable, proper indicators should be used. The statement included a warning against driving under the influence of intoxicants or using mobile phones while operating a vehicle.

Leela Prasad concluded by urging all travellers to follow these safety measures to minimise accidents and ensure safe travel during the winter months. The transport officer further stated that strict legal action would be taken against those who violate traffic rules and cause accidents.