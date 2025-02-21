Live
Sudarshan Rao takes charge as JNTUA regular V-C
Anantapur: University senior Prof H Sudarshan Rao took charge as the Vice-Chancellor of Anantapur JNTUA on Wednesday, giving priority to experience and professionalism.
The government has appointed Sudarshan Rao, who is currently the in-charge V-C of JNUTUA, as the regular VC on Tuesday.
Sudarshan Rao has 39 years of experience in the field of education, who served as Rector, Industrial Consultant Director, Director of Evolution, Director RK Value IIT, and Vice-Principal of JNUTUA.
Several professors and others congratulated Sudarshan Rao for his appointment as regular VC and hoped that his experience and dedication will contribute to university development.
