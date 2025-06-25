SVIMS contract workers to intensify stir

Tirupati: Following the failure of talks with the management held in the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Labour (DCL) here on Tuesday, the SVIMS contract union leaders and CITU leaders declare that the ongoing agitation will be intensified.

The talks were held in the presence of DCL on the 9 demands of the SVIMS worker union in which the representatives of SVIMS management sought some more time to inform the management decision on the workers’ demands.

CITU District General Secretary K Murali and SVIMS workers union working president Venu Gopal said despite 30 years completed after SVIMS came in to existence, the workers working in the SVIMS failed to get wage increase and other benefits, forcing them to resort to agitation.

Murali and Venu Gopal said DCL during their talks observed that the SVIMS management is not cooperating to resolve the workers issue and felt that the demands are genuine.