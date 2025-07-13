Take precautionary steps to check accidents at workplaces

Guntur: Amaravati Development Corporation chairperson D Lakshmi Parthasarathy directed the officials to take precautionary measures to check accidents at workplaces, in the backdrop of State capital Amaravati development works.

She inspected road works at N-14, E-8, E-6, N-7, N-10 and N -11 road works at Tulluru on Saturday. Earlier, she visited RVR Camp and instructed the officials to serve food and provide accommodation to the workers as per the World Bank norms.

She directed the officials to set up indication boards on the highway to avoid accidents and set up hard barricading with radium stickers at water pits and other construction works. He instructed the officials to speed up works to be taken up in the rainy season. ADC chief engineer R Gopala Krishna Reddy, superintendent engineer

Narasimha Murthy, V Srinivas, executive engineers Basaveswra Rao, Ramesh were present.