Take steps to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply

CHITTOOR: District Collector K Sumit Kumar has directed officials to take proactive measures to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply in the district ahead of the approaching summer.

He underlined the need for efficient utilisation of funds to prevent water scarcity and instructed MPDOs to implement necessary measures.

He held a video-conference with officers on Monday which was attended by MPDOs, municipal commissioners, RWS engineers and other relevant officials.

During the meeting, the Collector stressed the importance of pre-emptive actions to avoid potential drinking water shortage. He urged MPDOs and municipal commissioners to focus on repairing borewells, fixing pumpsets, deepening existing water sources and maintaining records of villages already receiving transported water through tie-up arrangements.

Highlighting the risk of waterborne diseases, Sumit Kumar underscored the need for providing clean drinking water to protect public health. He instructed that protected water tanks be cleaned once a month and that MPDOs inspect these measures through field visits, documenting them with Google photos.

Additionally, he directed secretaries to ensure that pipeline contamination is prevented, and borewell surroundings are kept clean.

He also directed MPDOs and mandal officials to monitor the functioning of PHCs and ensure doctors adhere to their schedules.

The video-conference was attended by ZP CEO Ravi Kumar Naidu, DPO Sudhakar Rao, RWS SE Narendra Kumar and other officials.