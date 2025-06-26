Take steps to uplift tribals’ living standards: Minister Sandhya

Nellore: Minister of Tribal Welfare and Women & Child Welfare Gummadi Sandhya Rani has directed the officials concerned to ensure to uplift the living standards of Tribals as the government launched various schemes for the purpose.

Addressing a review meeting along with Sarvepalle MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy here on Wednesday, she has pointed out that even after 75 years of independence, there is no change in the lifestyle of Tribals for various reasons including lack of proper education, social stigma etc.

The Minister said the Union government initiated various welfare programmes worth Rs 500 crore with the association of State government in the current financial year. Apart from this, Rs 1,300 crore were spent under 16 various schemes in the State till date, she informed.

Sandhya Rani said, at the same time official machinery should cooperate, otherwise the aim of uplifting the living standards of Tribals will not be fulfilled.

Responding to the request of MLA Chandramohan Reddy that the tribals in the district do not have even Aadhar and ration cards, the Minister has directed district Collector O Anand to issue Aadhar and ration cards to all the eligible Tribal under warfoot manner by establishing Aadhar Enrolment Centres. She directed the administration to initiate steps for prevention of child marriages among tribals with the coordination of social organisations and community leaders in their respective areas.

Recalling that 14 tribal students from Kavali, Tirupati and KV Palle, which were comes under Nellore Integrated Tribal Development Agency, have secured seats in IIT and medicine in the current educational year, Minister Sandhya Rani ordered Tribal Welfare department officials to identify students studying SSC and Inter and provide them special coaching.

Stating that at present there are 13,000 lactating mothers, 12,000 pregnant women and 1,17,000 children between 3 to 6 years, she ordered Anganwadi workers to provide nutritious food to all.

Earlier, the Minister met the 10-year-old Girijan girl of Kakarladibba village of Indukurpet mandal, who was undergoing treatment for burn injuries at Apollo Hospital, following ill treatment by a house owner in the village. She enquired the doctors about her health condition and instructed them to provide better treatment.

District Collector O Anand, ITDA PD Hena Sujan, PO Mallikarjun Reddy and others were present.