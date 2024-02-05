Taneti Vanitha all praise for Arya Vyshya community for their services

AP State Home and Disaster Management Minister Dr. Taneti Vanitha expressed her appreciation for the exceptional service provided by the Arya and Vaishya communities during a ceremony held in [Reddy College Auditorium]. The event, the swearing-in ceremony of the Arya Vaishya Sangam of West Godavari District and Eluru Urban Districts, saw the Home Minister act as the chief guest.

During her speech, Dr. Taneti Vanitha acknowledged the influential role the Arya and Vaishya communities play in society, particularly their leadership in charitable donations. She expressed gratitude towards the communities for their dedication to philanthropic causes and praised their commitment to uplifting the underprivileged.

As an individual belonging to the Arya and Vaishya communities herself, the Home Minister emphasized her close ties with the families residing in the Kovvur and Gopalapuram constituencies. She conveyed her congratulations to Velaga Sri Ramamurthy from the Gopalapuram Constituency, who was elected as the President of West Godavari District Arya Vaishya Sangha. Dr. Taneti Vanitha assured the Arya Vaishyas of her unwavering support whenever they require assistance.

The Home Minister conveyed her utmost wishes that the blessings of Kanyakaparameshwari, the revered deity of the Arya Vaishya community, bestow their prosperity upon all its members. Additionally, she expressed her hope that their businesses grow further, enabling them to contribute even more towards the betterment of society.

This event witnessed substantial participation from local public representatives, leaders, and members of the Arya Vaishya Sangam.