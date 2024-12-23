Teachers are pillars of social development: Sudheer Reddy

Tirupati : Srikalahasti MLA Bojjala Sudheer Reddy underscored the importance of teachers saying that they are the corner-stone of India’s progress, guiding the nation’s youth to-ward a promising future.

He participated in the 2-day golden jubilee celebrations of the United Teachers Federation (UTF) Tirupati district branch in Tirupati on Sunday which was chaired by its dis-trict president J J Rajasekhar.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Sudheer Reddy highlighted the transformative role teachers play in shaping the lives of students, who later emerge as global scholars and scientists.

“The historical and social significance of teaching cannot be overstated. Teachers have laid the foundation for nu-merous prominent personalities worldwide,” he remarked. He extended his best wishes to UTF on their milestone celebration and pledged to address the challenges faced by educators.

Former MLC Vithapu Balasubrahmanyam expressed con-cern over the dwindling enrollment in government schools and the subsequent closure of many institutions. He at-tributed this trend to inconsistent government policies and warned of a weakened education system if immediate cor-rective measures were not taken. He called upon UTF members to resist initiatives that undermine government schools and to advocate for their enhancement.

Principal of the District Education Training Institute Dr V Sekhar encouraged teachers to embrace modern educa-tional technologies and adapt their teaching methods to address individual student needs. UTF State honorary president Kommoju Srinivasa Rao demanded immediate implementation of the 12th Pay Revision Commission (PRC) for government employees and teachers, payment of pending arrears amounting to Rs 32,000 crore and the revival of the old pension scheme by abolishing the Con-tributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

UTF State secretaries S S Naidu and Navakoteswara Rao, district secretary K Muthyala Reddy and other prominent leaders and members attended the celebrations.

Ahead of the meeting, hundreds of teachers marched in a rally from the Ambedkar statue near the bus stand to the Kachapi Auditorium, marking the commencement of the celebrations.