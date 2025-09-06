Teachers play key role in bringing change in society

Kakinada: Kakinada District Collector Sagili Shanmohan stated that the teaching profession is the best as it plays a crucial role in bringing change in the lives of many people. ‘Guru Poojotsavam-2025’ was celebrated grandly under the auspices of the School Education Department at the JNTU Alumni Auditorium here on Friday.

The Collector and other dignitaries paid rich tributes to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan by garlanding his statue on his birth anniversary. A total of 70 teachers, who were selected as the best teachers in the district, were felicitated. Speaking at the event, Collector Shanmohan said teaching profession has a special place in society. Teachers fill the lives of others with light through their knowledge. He said the state government is giving high priority to the education sector. It is a matter of pride that Kakinada district achieved the first position at the state level in the tenth-grade examination results last academic year, he added.

MLC Karri Padmasri, Graduate MLC Perabattula Rajasekharam, Kakinada City MLA Vanamadi Venkateswara Rao Peddapuram MLA Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, Prathipadu MLA Varupula Satya Prabha, Trainee Collector Manisha, District Education Officer P Ramesh, Information and Public Relations Department DD Nagarjuna, Dy EOs, MEOs, and teachers participated in the event.