Thousands take part in Karthika Vanasamaradhana

Vijayawada: The final Sunday of the holy Karthika Masam witnessed a vibrant and devotional atmosphere as thousands of people across NTR, Krishna, and Eluru districts participated in the traditional Karthika Vanasamaradhana on Sunday. Families, community groups, associations, and individuals flocked to various mango gardens, forest areas, and picnic spots to mark the auspicious occasion with rituals, collective cooking, and cultural gatherings.

Popular locations such as Kotturu Tadepalli, Jakkampudi, Nunna, Surampalli, Adavinekkalam, Agiripalli, G Konduru, Mylavaram, Tiruvuru, Vissannapeta, Nandigama, Kanchikacherla, and Jaggaiahpeta drew heavy crowds from early morning. Historic and scenic sites like Kondapalli Fort and Bhavani Island also witnessed a significant influx of devotees and tourists participating in the festivities.

Prominent public representatives actively joined the celebrations. Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath alias Chinni, Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad, Nandigama MLA Tangirala Sowmya, and Krishna District Cooperative Central Bank chairman Nettem Raghuram took part in various Vanasamaradhana programmes across the region. They also visited health camps arranged at mango gardens and distributed scholarships to students as part of the event.

At Bhavani Island, visitors enthusiastically participated in boating and recreational activities. A large number of school and college students enjoyed the festive ambience. Several associations and family groups also chose Kondapalli Fort and Nagara Vanam at Jakkampudi as preferred locations for their celebrations.

Meanwhile, police from the NTR District Commissionerate, along with Krishna and Eluru district police, made elaborate security arrangements at major gathering points to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of the Vanasamaradhana celebrations. Police teams closely monitored traffic, crowd movement, and safety measures throughout the day. The occasion concluded with devotees expressing joy at celebrating the last Sunday of Karthika Masam traditionally and harmoniously.