Three juveniles involved in bike thefts

Rajamahendravaram : The police in East Godavari district have apprehended four people involved in motorcycle thefts and recovered 29 stolen bikes worth approximately Rs 11.6 lakh.

The arrests took place during a vehicle check, which was conducted under the supervision of DSP (Central Zone) K Ramesh Babu.

Due to a rise in reports of bike thefts in Rajamahendravaram and the surrounding areas, Superintendent of Police D Narasimha Kishore formed special teams across all police stations in the district. During a routine vehicle check at Katheru Gaman Bridge on Wednesday, police intercepted two motorcycles that were attempting to flee.

The suspects aged between 16 and 19 included Kuppam Teja (19) and three juveniles.

Upon questioning, it was revealed that these individuals, along with another absconding associate, had stolen 29 motorcycles using duplicate keys. The stolen bikes were sold to middlemen, including Vadaboyina Ramesh and Gurrala Venkanna from Dosakayalapalli village. Some of the stolen vehicles were hidden near quarry pits in Rajamahendravaram. The juveniles were presented before the Juvenile Court, while the adult suspects were remanded into custody.

SP Kishore emphasized the importance of parental vigilance in preventing youth from engaging in criminal activities and urged families to prioritise education. He commended the police team for their efforts in recovering the stolen vehicles and announced rewards for their exceptional performance.