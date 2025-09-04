Tight security for Ganesh Immersion in Hindupur: SP

Puttaparthi: Distric SP V Ratna announced that comprehensive security arrangements have been made for the smooth and peaceful conduct of Ganesh idol immersion in Hindupur town on Thursday.

Over 1,000 police personnel will be deployed across the town, including one Additional SP, five DSPs, 33 CIs, 63 SIs, 170 ASIs and Head Constables, 316 Constables, four APSP platoons, AR Sections, 49 women police officers, and 210 home guards. Special teams and surveillance units have also been activated.

To maintain law and order, drone surveillance and CCTV monitoring will be conducted throughout the immersion process. Traffic diversions will be in place in Hindupur to avoid congestion, and commuters are requested to cooperate.

The SP urged organisers, youth, religious leaders, political parties, and public to support police in ensuring a smooth event.

She emphasised the need for strict adherence to time schedules by idol procession organisers and instructed them to use designated vehicles for idol transportation.

She warned that strict surveillance is in place to prevent any mischief and requested the public to report any suspicious objects or individuals by dialing 100 or 112.