Tiruchanur gears up for Karthika Brahmotsavam

Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is fully prepared to host the annual Karthika Brahmotsavam at Tiruchanur with a level of grandeur comparable to the Tirumala Brahmotsavam.

With the nine-day festival set to begin on November 28 and continue until December 6, most of the arrangements are already in place. Sri Padmavathi Devi Ammavari temple has been beautifully decorated for the occasion, and the traditional Ankurarpanam (initiatory ritual) will take place on Wednesday to mark the commencement of the event.

The festival opens with the hoisting of the Dhwaja Patam (sacred flag) on November 28. The flag, bearing the emblem of an elephant, symbolising the divine carrier of Goddess Padmavathi, signals the start of the festivities.

Throughout the event, the deity will be adorned in various costumes and paraded on celestial carriers, including the Hamsa, Simha, Gaja, Garuda and Aswa, both in the mornings and evenings.

Key highlights of the Brahmotsavam include the Gaja Vahanam on December 2 and the Panchami Theertham on December 6. The Panchami Theertham, considered the most auspicious day, attracts tens of thousands of devotees who gather to take a holy dip in the Padma Sarovaram temple tank.

This sacred moment coincides with the Sudarshan Chakra being ceremoniously immersed in the water. Daily vahana sevas (processions) will be held from 8 am to 10 am and again from 7 pm to 9 pm. TTD has implemented comprehensive arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the Brahmotsavam, covering sanitation, security, parking, electrical decorations and food distribution.

Executive officer J Syamala Rao has instructed TTD staff to coordinate closely with the panchayat, police and revenue departments, in addition to TTD’s internal teams handling engineering, security and sanitation tasks.

Given the expected large turnout for Panchami Theertham, the EO has directed officials to set up compartments and German sheds to accommodate the crowds. He also requested the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati and the district police to assist with road repairs leading to Tiruchanoor, garbage clearance, traffic management and law and order.

On the day of Panchami Theertham, TTD will provide lodging and meals for 2,500 police personnel assigned to duty, ensuring a safe and orderly experience for devotees.