Live
- TGCHE unveils inclusive, skill-based English curriculum for varsities
- Wild elephant menace claims second life in four days
- RSP takes U-turn on phone tapping?
- Hospital achieves breakthrough with first valve-in-valve TAVR procedures
- Minister Komatireddy bats for Bharat Ratna to Jaipal Reddy
- Centre approves Rs 1.49 crore for day care cancer centre at Wenlock hospital
- Kaushik Reddy is trying to score brownie points from bosses: Chamala
- Min orders round-the-clock vigil in human-wildlife conflict zones
- Plans in pipeline to boost eco-tourism, temple projects in Khammam district
- District officials begin site inspection
Tiruchanur temple gears up for Varalakshmi Vratam
- The vratam will be held on Aug 8
- JEO reviews arrangements for the event
- Women can take part in the event by paying Rs 1,000
Tirupati: The Sri Padmavathi temple in Tiruchanur is preparing for a large influx of devotees for the upcoming Varalakshmi Vratam on August 8. Joint executive officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), Veerabrahmam, held a review meeting to finalise elaborate arrangements for the special day on Monday.
The Varalakshmi Vratam will take place at the Asthana Mandapam from 10 am to 12 pm, followed by a grand procession of Goddess Padmavathi Ammavaru on the Swarna Ratham (golden chariot) at 6 pm.Devotees can participate in the vratam by paying a fee of Rs 1,000 per couple.
To accommodate the expected crowds, TTD officials are setting up LED screens for devotees to watch the ceremony and ensuring a continuous supply of drinking water and food (annaprasadam). Arrangements are also being made for the distribution of kumkum, bangles, and prasadam to all attendees.
In preparation for the event, regular services such as Abhishekam, Kalyanotsavam, and Unjal Seva will be cancelled. To maintain a spiritual atmosphere, the temple will be decorated with flowers and lights, and devotional bhajan troupes will perform.
The JEO also stressed the importance of coordinating with police and local panchayat authorities to manage traffic, security, and cleanliness. The Varalakshmi Vratam will be broadcast live on SVBC for those unable to attend.