Tiruchanur temple gears up for Varalakshmi Vratam

Tirupati: The Sri Padmavathi temple in Tiruchanur is preparing for a large influx of devotees for the upcoming Varalakshmi Vratam on August 8. Joint executive officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), Veerabrahmam, held a review meeting to finalise elaborate arrangements for the special day on Monday.

The Varalakshmi Vratam will take place at the Asthana Mandapam from 10 am to 12 pm, followed by a grand procession of Goddess Padmavathi Ammavaru on the Swarna Ratham (golden chariot) at 6 pm.Devotees can participate in the vratam by paying a fee of Rs 1,000 per couple.

To accommodate the expected crowds, TTD officials are setting up LED screens for devotees to watch the ceremony and ensuring a continuous supply of drinking water and food (annaprasadam). Arrangements are also being made for the distribution of kumkum, bangles, and prasadam to all attendees.

In preparation for the event, regular services such as Abhishekam, Kalyanotsavam, and Unjal Seva will be cancelled. To maintain a spiritual atmosphere, the temple will be decorated with flowers and lights, and devotional bhajan troupes will perform.

The JEO also stressed the importance of coordinating with police and local panchayat authorities to manage traffic, security, and cleanliness. The Varalakshmi Vratam will be broadcast live on SVBC for those unable to attend.