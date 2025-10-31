Tirupati civic body moves to rein in speeding on Garuda Varadhi

TIRUPATI: Concerned over the rising number of mishaps on the Garuda Varadhi flyover in Tirupati, Municipal Corporation Commissioner N Mourya has instructed officials to intensify safety measures and curb speeding.

In a review meeting held on Thursday with representatives from the Smart City Project, Police Department, and Engineering Division, the Commissioner discussed the alarming frequency of accidents that have claimed several lives in recent weeks.

She expressed the need for greater public awareness among motorists and proposed additional safety installations. Also, the Commissioner expressed the need for laying rubber speed strips, putting up more warning and speed limit signboards, installing blinkers, and improving visibility at turns. Plans for better traffic management both on and under the flyover were also discussed. The meeting was attended by Additional SP Ravi Manohar Achari, DSPs Ramakrishna Achari and Bhaktavatsalam, Smart City General Manager Chandramouli, Superintendent Engineer Syam Sundar, Executive Engineer Ravi, and Afcons representative Ranga Swamy, among others.

It may be noted that in the past 20 days alone, three people have lost their lives in accidents on the flyover.

Experts point to design flaws as a key factor, particularly a dangerous bend near Lakshmipuram Junction that has turned into a notorious accident zone. Vehicles travelling at high speed often fail to negotiatethe sharp curve, leading to tragic outcomes. On October 10, two engineering students died after their motorcycle skidded off the curve and crashed into the railing, sending them plunging nearly 50 feet below. On Wednesday, another biker suffered a fatal accident at the same spot after hitting a crash barrier.

A safety audit conducted in May 2025 had already flagged the flyover as a traffic risk, citing poor upkeep and inadequate preventive measures. Although barricades were placed to caution motorists, they have proven ineffective, especially for those driving at night or at excessive speeds. Experts are urging the authorities to install speed cameras for automatic e-fines, introduce anti-collision barriers, and enforce stricter speed regulations. Officials should act swiftly to prevent any further accidents on theGaruda Varadhi.