Tirupati dazzles in festive glow as Deepavali spirit lights up the city

Tirupati: A day ahead of Deepavali – the festival of lights – the pilgrim city has transformed into a vibrant hub of festive energy.

Streets are crowded, markets are bustling, and the unmistakable aroma of sweets fills the air as residents immerse themselves in last-minute shopping.

On Sunday, shoppers had taken over the city’s commercial zones, picking up flowers, diyas, firecrackers, clothes, and other festival essentials. Gandhi Road, TK Street, and Bazaar Street were packed with people, turning the usually busy roads into rivers of humanity. Vendors, both in stores and on footpaths, reported brisk business, thanks to special holiday discounts and the enthusiasm of shoppers.

Cloth merchants, in particular, have been witnessing a festive boom. “The Super Diwali offers are drawing good crowds this year,” said a shopkeeper. Even street-side stalls were seeing heavy footfall.

Sweets, as always, remain at the heart of the celebration. TK Street, known for its rows of sweet shops, witnessed long queues as residents stocked up on their favourite treats.

The traditional Ariselu, locally called Nippatlu—a jaggery-based sweet made specially for Deepavali—was in high demand. To handle the rush, several shops employed additional workers and set up extra counters.

Meanwhile, the demand for firecrackers—though gradually declining in recent years due to steep prices and environmental awareness—picked up on Sunday. Many residents said they couldn’t imagine Diwali without lighting at least a few crackers, calling it a ‘sentimental must’.

Shopkeepers were optimistic about sales improving further by evening. Clay diyas and lamps, now available in intricate designs and colours, were also flying off the shelves. Flower and fruit markets, too, reported heavy crowds as families prepared for the traditional Vratham performed on Deepavali. “Prices are high, but we can’t skip the puja items; it’s part of our custom,” said a woman shopper at the market. However, the festive mood came with its share of challenges. Traffic snarls across key junctions, particularly near TK Street, VV Mahal road and Gandhi Road, tested the patience of motorists. With vehicles inching forward amid the chaos, police had a tough time managing the rush.