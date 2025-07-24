Tirupati to host nat’l conference on women empowerment on Sept 14, 15

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu has directed officials to make the forthcoming All India Conference of Parliamentary and Legislative Committees on Empowerment of Women, scheduled to be held in Tirupati on September 14 and 15, a grand and memorable event.

Chairing a high-level preparatory meeting at the district Collectorate on Wednesday, the Speaker explained the significance of the national conference and called for coordinated efforts by all departments to ensure its success.

The meeting was attended by Assembly Deputy Speaker K Raghurama Krishna Raju, District In-charge Minister Anagani Satya Prasad, Assembly Secretary General Suryadevara Prasanna Kumar, TTD Chairman BR Naidu, Executive Officer J Syamala Rao, District Collector Dr S Venkateswar, Assembly OSD Pettanna Choudary, and other senior officials.

Addressing the gathering, Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu said the two-day event would bring together legislative committees on women’s empowerment from all State Assemblies and the Parliamentary committee, with each State sending a delegation of 5 to 6 members.

The participants will deliberate on critical social issues affecting women and are expected to formulate policy recommendations, which will later be discussed in the respective legislative bodies. He urged all officials to extend their full support in making the conference an unprecedented success, befitting the importance of the subject.

Deputy Speaker Raghurama Krishna Raju informed that the conference will begin with a spiritual visit to the Tirumala temple on the morning of September 14, followed by the official inauguration at 10 am. Cultural events, including a Sound and Light Show at Chandragiri Fort, will be organised for the delegates. On September 15, efforts will be made to showcase Srikalahasti’s spiritual heritage and the famed Kalamkari art, he said.

District In-charge Minister Satya Prasad stated that liaison officers would be appointed for the visiting delegates, and arrangements related to security, accommodation and conference venues were being meticulously planned.

Collector Dr S Venkateswar assured that accommodation would be arranged across various hotels and that tight security protocols would be in place to ensure smooth conduct of the event. After the conference, on September 16, the delegates will be taken on a tour of Sri City, Sriharikota and other key locations.

Among those present were Joint Collector Shubham Bansal, Tirupati Municipal Commissioner N Mourya, trainee Collector Sandeep Raghu Vanshi, Gudur Sub-Collector Raghavendra Meena and MLAs Arani Srinivasulu, Bojjala Sudhir Reddy, N Vijayasree. TDP leaders G Narasimha Yadav, C Diwakar Reddy, M Sugunamma, A Ravi Naidu and others also took part.