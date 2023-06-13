Today's Top 5 Andhra Pradesh News 13-06-2023

1. Visakhapatnam: The way the BJP key leaders are slamming the YSRCP government for corruption and lawlessness, the saffron party gives an impression for the people of Andhra Pradesh that it is fighting against the ruling party in the state. Read More

2. Guntur: The 2023 edition of Asian Admirable Achievers featured the biography of Prof Saraswati Raju Iyer of Department of Sociology and Social Work, Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur. Read More

3. Machilipatnam: After several postponements of the distribution of Gudivada TIDCO houses to the beneficiaries, the officials informed that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would hand over the house keys to the beneficiaries on June 16 in person. Read More

4. Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan who would begin Varahi yatra from tomorrow will arrive in Annavaram in East Godavari district today. In view of Jana Sena's overnight stay on Ratnagiri Hill, the authorities have taken measures. All the arrangements have already been made at Pallavi's guest house where Pawan Kalyan will stay for the night and special pooja will be performed for Varahi in the presence of Satyadev tomorrow morning. Read More

5. The Tollywood celebrities are visiting the Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan in the Mangalagiri party office as the latter was conducting a yagam ahead of Varahi Yatra. Director Harish Shankar, producers BVSN Prasad, DVV Danayya, and many others came. They visited the deities who participated in the yagam conducted by Pawan and later inspected the Varahi vehicle. Read More



