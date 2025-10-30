Top priority to public safety, says Farooq

Nandyal: In the wake of heavy rains caused by Cyclone Montha, Law and Minority Welfare Minister N.M.D. Farooq and District Collector G. Rajakumari on Wednesday inspected the flood-affected low-lying areas of Nandyal town. The Minister and collector visited several flood-prone localities, including Kundu River catchment area (Nandamuri Nagar Roadside), YSR Nagar, Peddakottala, Shyam Nagar Chamakalva, Shramadanam Bridge, and SBI Colony near Ramakrishna PG College, to assess the water flow, drainage capacity, and ongoing relief measures.

Locals apprised the officials of the hardships faced in their areas, following which the Minister directed immediate remedial action.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Farooq emphasised that ensuring public safety during natural calamities remains the government’s top priority. He advised people living in flood-prone zones to remain vigilant as water levels in the Kundu River continue to rise. The Minister instructed officials to issue timely warnings and updates to the public and urged residents to avoid venturing into dangerous or inundated areas.

District Collector G Rajakumari briefed that since Tuesday evening, Nandyal district has witnessed heavy to very heavy rainfall under the influence of Cyclone Montha, recording an average of 10 cm, with Srisailam mandal receiving as high as 26 cm.

Ten mandals reported rainfall exceeding 10 cm, with Nandyal, Allagadda, and Atmakur constituencies being the worst affected. She added that the release of 10,000 cusecs from the Velugodu reservoir led to increased inflow in the Kundu River but assured that regulatory measures were in place. Around 1,400 families residing in six low-lying urban areas were shifted to nearby schools and community halls, where food and essential amenities were being provided.

The Collector further said that special response teams comprising officials from the revenue, police, municipal, panchayat raj, agriculture, and horticulture departments have been deployed to address any emergency. Crop loss assessments are underway and clearer data is expected after water recedes. She urged farmers not to panic, assuring that the government, under the direct supervision of the Chief Minister, is closely monitoring the situation in all districts. Relief measures will be extended to affected farmers, particularly those cultivating maize, paddy, chilli, onion, and flower crops. Meanwhile, six rehabilitation centers have been set up in Atmakur, Bandi Atmakur, Mahanandi, and Nandyal Urban areas. With rainfall now subsiding in most areas except Srisailam and Atmakur, officials expect water levels to recede soon. In view of the situation, the state government has declared holidays for anganwadi centers, schools, and collegesacross the district till October 31.