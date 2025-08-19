TTD cautions devotees against approaching touts

Tirumala: TTD urged devotees visiting Tirumala not to approach brokers or middlemen for darshan or accom-modation.

It advised the devotees .to book darshan through TTD’s official website or through token-issuing counters only.

Recently, one Y Vishwanath from Hyderabad lodged a complaint stating that one Vanam Nataraj Narendra Kumar and K S Nataraj Sharma collected Rs 90,000 from him, claiming to arrange VIP break darshan tickets.

.According to the complaint, the accused persons promised VIP break darshan tickets for 12 mem-bers on August 16, 2024, and collected Rs 90,000. However, despite repeated requests and phone calls, they neither provided the tickets nor refunded the money.

On investigation, TTD Vigilance found that the accused have been cheating several people in Hydera-bad and surrounding areas in the similar manner. Around 12 police cases have already been regis-tered against them.

TTD clarified that Vanam Nataraj Narendra Kumar and K S Nataraj Sharma are not TTD employees and have no connection whatsoever with TTD.

TTD is frequently receiving complaints from devotees regarding fake darshan ticket bookings.

Hence, TTD strongly advises devotees not to rely on unauthorised websites or middlemen and reit-erated only to book through the official TTD website https://ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in or the TTD mobile app using Aadhaar details are valid.

For information, devotees may also contact the TTD toll-free number 155257.

To create awareness among devotees regarding fraudulent activities by middlemen, TTD is undertak-ing campaigns across various media platforms. If devotees suspect any fraudulent activities, they are requested to contact TTD Vigilance officials on 0877-2263828, where officers will be available round-the-clock.