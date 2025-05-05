Live
TTD embarks on monumental digitisation project
The initiative began in 2023 and so far over 2.20 cr pages are scanned
Tirupati: In a bold step to safeguard its centuries-old legacy, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has embarked on one of its most ambitious projects yet – the digitisation of fragile archival records that trace the evolution of temple governance over nearly two centuries.
Recognising the risk of losing invaluable historical documents to age and decay, TTD has already scanned over 2.20 crore pages, far exceeding its original goal of 1.60 crore. The project, which began in August 2023, is being executed in partnership with Andhra Pradesh Technology Services and Hyderabad-based Iron Mountain India Pvt. Ltd.
The archival treasure trove includes administrative records from as early as 1843 — spanning eras from local kings and Arcot Nawabs to colonial administrators of the East India Company and the British Raj. The initiative involves scanning, preservation, and microfilming to ensure both long-term storage and ease of access for scholars and administrators.
With new records continually surfacing, TTD recently sanctioned an additional Rs.3 crore to accelerate the effort, underlining the scale and urgency of the task. Much of the temple’s early operations were recorded only in physical form – from Mahant-led management to the British-imposed Devasthanam Committee structure in 1933, and later, the formation of the modern TTD trust post-independence.
Parallel to its archival mission, TTD is also undergoing a digital transformation to meet the growing demands of tech-savvy pilgrims. Services such as darshan booking, sevas, accommodation, and prasadam delivery are being revamped online. To support this, officials have proposed upgrading the Deputy General Manager (IT) role to General Manager, with an additional GM post in the works to handle the increased digital load. It was learnt that the TTD has already written to the state government for its approval for the second IT GM post.
Since its first computerisation move in 1989 and the establishment of its IT wing in 2002, TTD has developed over 108 software systems supporting its temple network, hospitals, and public information centres. Now, with a dual focus on heritage preservation and digital innovation, TTD is bridging its ancient past with a tech-forward future.