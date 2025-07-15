Live
TTD EO directs full-scale Annaprasadam at Vontimitta
- Recalls CM’s instruction for full-scale free food to devotees at Sri Kodandarama Swamy during his visit in April
- Currently, German sheds on the premises can be used for the purpose, but all facilities will be in place by Aug
Tirupati: TTD executive officer J Syamala Rao has directed officials concerned to take necessary steps for full-scale distribution of Annaprasadam to devotees at the Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple in Vontimitta in Kadapa district. He held a review on Monday at the EO’s chamber in the TTD Administrative Building in Tirupati along with JEO Veerabrahmam and other officials. The EO recalled that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, during his visit to Vontimitta for the Sri Kodandarama Swamy Kalyanotsavam on April 11, had instructed that Annaprasadam distribution should be conducted at Vontimitta on the lines of Tirumala.
In line with this directive, he instructed the departments concerned to initiate measures to ensure full-fledged food service for devotees. As an interim arrangement, German sheds are currently being used on the temple premises. From August onwards, coordinated efforts between the engineering and Annaprasadam departments should ensure the full Annaprasadam distribution facilities. Syamala Rao also directed officials to arrange for all necessary infrastructure, cooking equipment, and sufficient staff to manage the operations.